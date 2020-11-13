New cases of confirmed COVID-19 in North Olmsted Schools

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Two additional North Olmsted High School students and a student at Birch Primary School have tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced late Thursday.
Earlier this week, it was reported a second staff member at North Olmsted High School tested positive for COVID-19 and a student at Chestnut Intermediate School is considered to be a probable/positive case for COVID-19.
Two Pine Intermediate School students are also considered probable/positive cases for COVID-19.
Probable/positive cases are when a person is experiencing symptoms and has had close contact with someone who has tested positive, but has not yet been tested themselves.
And, on Nov. 3, school officials announced a North Olmsted High School student and teacher recently tested positive for COVID-19.
North Olmsted school officials said families should call them at 440-588-5341 with any confirmed or potential cases of COVID-19.
