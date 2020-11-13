New cases of confirmed COVID-19 in North Olmsted Schools

New cases of confirmed COVID-19 in North Olmsted Schools
(Source: Pixabay)
By Julia Tullos | November 13, 2020 at 9:13 AM EST - Updated November 13 at 10:06 AM

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Two additional North Olmsted High School students and a student at Birch Primary School have tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced late Thursday.

Earlier this week, it was reported a second staff member at North Olmsted High School tested positive for COVID-19 and a student at Chestnut Intermediate School is considered to be a probable/positive case for COVID-19.

Two Pine Intermediate School students are also considered probable/positive cases for COVID-19.

Probable/positive cases are when a person is experiencing symptoms and has had close contact with someone who has tested positive, but has not yet been tested themselves.

And, on Nov. 3, school officials announced a North Olmsted High School student and teacher recently tested positive for COVID-19.

North Olmsted school officials said families should call them at 440-588-5341 with any confirmed or potential cases of COVID-19.

