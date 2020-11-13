The Next 400: Family says son wrongfully convicted in Cleveland drive-by shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Innocence Project takes a closer look at a 2006 drive-by shooting case that severely injured two people.
Michael Sutton and Kenny Philips were tried and convicted in the shooting. Police said Sutton was the driver and Phillips was the shooter.
Sutton was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison. Phillips received a 92-year sentence.
Both families say they’re in prison for a crime they didn’t commit.
