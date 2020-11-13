Nighttown in Cleveland Heights closing Nov. 22 until further notice due to ‘out of control’ spike in Ohio COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The white-tablecloth mainstay serving classic fare to accompany the frequent jazz shows that have entertained guests in Cleveland Heights since 1966 is closing its doors once again due to the coronavirus crisis.
Nighttown on Cedar Road first shut down at the beginning of the pandemic for eight weeks.
Owner Brendan Ring told 19 News on Friday that he has decided to close Nighttown again after brunch on Nov. 22 until further notice.
The closure will take place no matter what Gov. Mike DeWine instructs next week, Ring said.
Ring attributed the spike in Ohio cases as the reason for the closure and said, “this is out of control and simply not safe and fair for our frontline workers.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.