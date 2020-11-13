Northeast Ohio retailer says ‘no’ to Salvation Army’s red kettles this year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In years past, you could find a Salvation Army kettle almost anywhere this time of year.
But this year, you wont find them at ACME Fresh Markets.
Why? Because their officials said it was too big of a risk.
“Everybody is just trying to protect their people, their customers, keep their staff safe,” said Major Applin, with the Salvation Army.
But don’t worry. Other kettles are making their way out to the community starting Friday.
First stop? Dave’s Markets.
“A few other places, JC Penny and Dillards, they’re allowing us to stand," said Applin. "Next week, Giant Eagle comes on. Walmart comes on.”
These red kettles are ready to take your donation in any way they can.
Officials say this is a critical Christmas.
And whether you donate online, by check, or in person, they’re going to make sure it’s done safely.
“Of course, people are wearing masks, people are wearing gloves, they’re safe distancing. When someone comes up to make a donation, they’re stepping away,” said Applin.
The Salvation Army is getting creative this time of year, trying to maximize exposure and the amount of donations.
How they’re doing that? Well, that’s a secret... For now.
“We’re going to have something called the ‘Tinkle Bell Challenge.’ Can’t give you any details. It’s kind of a surprise. We’re going to drop that next week,” said Applin.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.