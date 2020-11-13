Northeast Ohio weather: Chilliest night since March on Friday, high winds move in Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tonight will be the coldest night we have experienced since March.
We’re forecasting an overnight low of 26 degrees.
The last time we had a low temperature that cold or colder was on March 22nd.
The low temperature that day was 22 degrees.
That was quite some time ago!
We’ll gradually thaw into the mid and upper 40s on Saturday afternoon.
Saturday morning’s partly cloudy skies will become mostly sunny during the day.
If you have things you need to get done outside, I highly recommend taking care of that on Saturday, because Sunday will be pretty nasty, especially in the morning.
Widespread rain will move into the area on Saturday night, and the rain will continue through about midday Sunday.
Winds will be picking up Sunday, too.
In fact, winds will be Sunday’s biggest weather issue.
Expect winds sustained at 15 to 25 mph, gusting upwards of 40, even 50, mph.
Sporadic power outages and tree damage will be possible.
Due to the high nature of these forecasted winds, the 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Sunday.
A First Alert Weather Day means that the weather will have a major impact on your day.
If you have anything light or loose in your yard, you will want to secure that before Sunday.
In the wake of Sunday’s rain, things are going to get very chilly next week.
Highs will only top out in the low to mid 40s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
It will also be quite blustery each of those days.
