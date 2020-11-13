Northeast Ohio Weather: Mostly cloudy and blustery today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have a weak cold front tracking through the area today.
I generally went with a mostly cloudy sky.
There could be some sprinkles around.
I have isolated showers in the forecast for areas east of Cleveland.
Other than that, the front basically comes through dry.
High temperatures will range from 48 to 53 degrees today.
A reinforcing shot of colder air is behind this front.
Temperatures will begin to drop a little later this afternoon along the lakeshore counties.
I have some clouds around early this evening then we will clear out in many spots.
The area that will stay cloudy all night is east of Cleveland.
A cold night ahead as many will drop into the 20s by early tomorrow morning.
The spots that stay cloudy will only drop into the 30s.
A fair amount of sunshine is in the forecast tomorrow.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.