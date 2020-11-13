Northeast Ohio Weather: Mostly cloudy and blustery today

By Jeff Tanchak | November 13, 2020 at 2:22 AM EST - Updated November 13 at 4:09 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have a weak cold front tracking through the area today.

I generally went with a mostly cloudy sky.

There could be some sprinkles around.

I have isolated showers in the forecast for areas east of Cleveland.

Other than that, the front basically comes through dry.

High temperatures will range from 48 to 53 degrees today.

A reinforcing shot of colder air is behind this front.

Temperatures will begin to drop a little later this afternoon along the lakeshore counties.

I have some clouds around early this evening then we will clear out in many spots.

The area that will stay cloudy all night is east of Cleveland.

A cold night ahead as many will drop into the 20s by early tomorrow morning.

The spots that stay cloudy will only drop into the 30s.

A fair amount of sunshine is in the forecast tomorrow.

