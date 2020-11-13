Ohio Department of Health releases dashboard to provide COVID-19 data by ZIP code

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health released a new dashboard map Thursday where users can enter their ZIP code to see data about COVID-19 cases in their community.
The dashboard updates daily with the most recent preliminary data reported to the health department.
Dr. Keith Armitage, of University Hospitals, discussed the importance of the new dashboard during a virtual interview on Friday.
Users can filter by county, ZIP code, time period or case classification.
Users can also view the rate of COVID-19 per 100,000 people.
Visit the dashboard here.
