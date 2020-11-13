Ohio jobless claims send mixed message on the economy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The number of new applications filed for jobless benefits in Ohio continued to rise last week, reaching a level not seen for 3½ months, according to newly released data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
In the first week of November, 21,868 initial jobless claims were filed with the agency, according to a Friday press release.
That represents a small increase of 605 claims, or 0.3%, over the previous week.
The data also shows that continued unemployment claims last week dropped slightly - about 2% - to 265,613 filings, marking the seventh straight week that ongoing claims have gone down in Ohio.
“It’s progress, but it is still at a level higher than it was for the worst [of] the Great Recession in 2008," said Eric Holmes, a local economist and retirement benefit specialist, who said that perhaps tougher days are ahead.
“It’s still a long way to go for our economy to heal to a point were we are going to see good strength and economic growth and with the second wave of COVID it’s going to probably reverse instead of getting better,” he said.
A vaccine for COVID-19 could boost our immune systems as well as the economy. But Holmes said that it’s unlikely to offer a quick economic fix.
“We are not going to see the effect of [the vaccine] until the second quarter [of next year] or later when it is widely dispersed," Holmes said. “Without a fiscal stimulus bill, it’s going to be a much worse situation in the first quarter.”
