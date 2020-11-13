OSU survey finds 2 in 5 people say they’ll attend large holiday celebrations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A new survey released by Ohio State University reveals a contrast between participants' holiday plans and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for gatherings.
The national survey from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found a majority of people plan to take COVID-19 related precautions at holiday gatherings.
However, 2 in 5 participants reported they will attend holiday gatherings with more than 10 attendants.
1 in 3 of those surveyed said they will not ask guests to wear masks.
“When you’re gathered together around the table, engaged in conversation, sitting less than 6 feet apart with your masks down, even in a small group, that’s when the spread of this virus can really happen," said Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, chief quality and patient safety officer at OSU’s Wexner Medical Center.
Click here for CDC recommendations for holiday celebrations.
