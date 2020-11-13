Police look for Akron man who reportedly attempted to kidnap a 4-year-old boy

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old boy.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Cody T. Gordon, 26, for kidnapping.
Deputies began investigating after they were called to a parking lot around 8:55 p.m. Thursday.
The boy’s mother told deputies that Gordon claimed she and her son were unsafe in their home due to activity of her estranged husband.
“They were all familiar with one another," said Summit County Sheriff’s Office Inspector Bill Holland. “They were all acquaintances and knew each other for several years. [Gordon] told her that he had spoken to her brother, and basically he had a story. When she called her brother to confirm the story it was not in fact true.”
Gordon took the boy from the home in Barberton and fled in a car, authorities said.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the mother told deputies she followed Gordon until he stopped in a parking lot located in the 3000 block of Manchester Road in nearby Coventry Township.
She was able to retrieve her son.
The mother told police Gordon threatened her and confirmed his intention to kidnap the boy.
Gordon abandoned his car and ran away, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
“He could be a danger because we don’t know his motive,” Holland told 19 News. "When people feel that the law is closing in on them, sometimes desperation kicks in and it turns into fight or flight.”
It’s unclear if Gordon is armed.
Please call Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2147 if you have information about this incident or know the location of Gordon.
