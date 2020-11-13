3 teens shot while walking on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three teenage boys were rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after being shot on the city’s East side.
Cleveland police said the victims are ages 14, 15 and 16.
According to officers, the boys were walking in the area of E. 93rd Street and Meech Avenue around 12:40 a.m. when an unknown person drove by and shot them.
The victims are being treated at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, but their conditions are not being released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.
