Westlake City Schools announce changes to schedule in wake of COVID-19 surge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake City Schools announced Friday changes to their academic calendar as the district navigates the coming Thanksgiving holiday and an increase in the number of coronavirus infections across the country.
Starting November 16, the district will continue to educate students in a hybrid model. Students will follow their current schedules. Parents of students in grades one through 12 can choose to continue in-person or hybrid education that week, or they can keep their children home and participate in class virtually.
Preschool and kindergarten students will continue to follow their current schedules that week because there is no hybrid model for either grade, according to the district.
During the week of November 23, all grades (kindergarten through 12) will have class virtually. Preschool will be closed.
The district said that it intends to return to school the Monday after Thanksgiving break in a hybrid format. Parents will be able to chose online school the week of November 30 if they prefer.
