Willowick Police want truck suspected of being involved in breaking and entering spree

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Willowick Police said their department and several other local agencies are asking for anyone to come forward who can identify the owner of a Chevy Silverado 1500 that was the suspect vehicle in several breaking and entering incidents.
Police said the truck appears to be a mid-2000s model with a single cab and fresh damage to the rear portion of the truck along with a broken reflector on the driver’s side.
It is unknown if the rack on the back will still be on the truck, according to police.
Police said the truck’s Ohio plate number may be PJN 7685.
The Willowick Police Department shared the following security photos of the suspect truck:
Call Detective S. Fellinger at 440-585-1234 if you recognize the truck or have any information on its owner or where it may be.
If you see the truck on the road, call the local police department.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.