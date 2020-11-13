39-year-old Canton man charged after striking an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old man was charged Thursday evening after striking an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper’s cruiser on Columbus Rd. in Stark County.
Around 6:10 p.m., Daniel Cole, of Canton, was driving a 1998 Ford Ranger pickup truck eastbound on Columbus Rd. when traffic in front of him came to a stop, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol press release.
Cole was unable to stop and lost control of the truck, police said.
Cole traveled left of the center line into the westbound lane and struck Trooper G. S. Ksenich’s cruiser on the left side, the release said.
The cruiser spun around in the road, police said, and came to a rest facing east.
Both cars were undrivable after the crash, according to the release.
Police said Trooper Ksenich’s hand and wrist may have been injured in the crash, but he did not require medical attention.
Cole was not injured, police said.
Cole was charged with failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead and distracted driving.
Editor’s Note: This article previously stated Cole was arrested, which is incorrect. He was charged.
