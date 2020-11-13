18-year-old man dead after CMHA Police officer-involved shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CMHA Chief of Police Andy Gonzalez confirmed an 18-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Friday night.
The shooting happened at the King Kennedy CMHA in the 6200 block of Haltnorth Walk at approximately 4:50 p.m.
Chief Gonzalez said officers administered first aid to the 18-year-old before he was taken to MetroHealth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The chief said CMHA Police are cooperating with the Cleveland Division of Police Force Investigation Team that will be the lead agency for the investigation.
The City of Cleveland said preliminary information indicates CMHAPD officers were investigating after finding a vehicle in the 6200 block of Haltnorth Walk that connected to a shooting that happened on Thursday.
When CMHAPD officer ordered the suspect out of the car, the suspect pointed a gun at the officer, the City of Cleveland said preliminary information indicates.
The officer fired shots and the suspect fled before he collapsed a shot time later, the City of Cleveland said.
The City of Cleveland said officers then secured a firearm from the suspect.
“We along with the Cleveland Division of Police remain committed to maintaining a safe environment for all citizens and here at CMHA for all our residents for this increase in violence that we are experiencing," Chief Gonzalez said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.