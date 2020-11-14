Browns host Houston to start 2nd half

Houston enters the game with a 2-6 record, they are being coached by former Browns head coach Romeo Crennel. “RAC," as he is called, took over for Bill O’Brien earlier this season. The Texans have been a disappointment after reaching the playoffs in 2019, but quarterback Deshaun Watson is still a bright spot. Watson has thrown for 2,376 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has six straight games with multiple passing touchdowns, the second-longest active streak in the league. Only Seattle’s Russell Wilson (9) has done better.