Browns host Houston to start 2nd half

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns got their best offensive weapon back just in time to start the second half of the NFL season. Nick Chubb was activated on Saturday and is expected to resume his role as the Browns lead back when they take on the Texans on Sunday. Chubb went down in Week 4 against Dallas with a knee injury.
Houston enters the game with a 2-6 record, they are being coached by former Browns head coach Romeo Crennel. “RAC," as he is called, took over for Bill O’Brien earlier this season. The Texans have been a disappointment after reaching the playoffs in 2019, but quarterback Deshaun Watson is still a bright spot. Watson has thrown for 2,376 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has six straight games with multiple passing touchdowns, the second-longest active streak in the league. Only Seattle’s Russell Wilson (9) has done better.
The Browns and Texans kick off at 1:00 at First Energy Stadium.
