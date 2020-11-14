Clevelanders react to video showing unmasked patrons dancing in Barley House

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday night, videos emerged online showing unmasked patrons dancing in Barley House.
19 News was sent footage from taken from inside Barley House, and similar videos have sparked outrage online.
The video reveals large groups, no distancing and barely a mask in sight.
The business faces backlash due to surging coronavirus cases in Ohio.
Barley House was cited by the Ohio Investigative Unit in October after an employee reportedly sold alcohol to an undercover Cleveland Police Department officer after 10 p.m.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine warned Wednesday that bars, restaurants and fitness centers could have to close if COVID-19 cases continue surging in the state.
19 News turned to Clevelanders for their reactions to the video.
Darius Ward is a barista at Phoenix Coffee. He said videos like this one make the whole industry look bad.
“Some people care and sadly some people don’t," said Ward.
Morgan Dwyer said people forget about the rules when they go out.
“You wear a mask when you go in and than you can take it off and you feel like you’re back to normal but it isn’t," she said.
We reached out to the owner of Barley House but have not heard back at this time.
