Local gyms owners worried about a second state shutdown

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, many are worried about another state shutdown, including local gym owners.
Adam Reeder is the owner of Paragon Health & Fitness in Rocky River and he’s concerned about is business.
“To hear that we’ve done all these things just to get shut back down again, it’s pretty disheartening," he said.
Since re-opening after being closed for months, he and his staff have taken extra precautions to ensure client’s safety:
Mask mandate
Everyone’s temperature and oxygen level is taken before they even enter the gym
No more than 15 people maximum allowed in the gym
Each person is given a wipes and spray bottles to sanitize equipment
To date, there have been no positive COVID-19 cases at Paragon.
He tells 19 News they’ve stayed ahead of the coronavirus and is worried that if the surge continues, this could be it for his business.
“Who knows how long this shutdown will go for? If it were to happen, to the point there may not be any coming back from it, depending on how long everything lasts," he said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.