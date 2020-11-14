6 more RTA employees test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Six more employees have tested positive for coronavirus this week, which brings the total cumulative to 53 employees who have tested positive for the virus, The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority said.
The RTA said the first employee is an equipment maintainer at the Hayden District whose last day worked was Nov. 4. The second employee is a shelter maintainer from the Woodhill District whose last day worked was Nov 6. The third employee is a rail equipment maintainer whose last day worked was Nov. 9.
The fourth employee is an operator from the Hayden District whose last day worked was Nov. 9, the RTA said. The fifth employee is an operator from the Hayden District whose last day worked was November 11. The sixth employee is an equipment maintainer at the Paratransit District whose last day worked was Nov 6.
Following their standard protocol, work areas, equipment, and other areas of potential exposure were cleaned and disinfected. Additionally, other staff members who had been in contact with the employees were notified.
To date, 53 RTA employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and 42 have fully recovered and have returned to work.
