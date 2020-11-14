14 new deaths, 7,715 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 5,714 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 290,243 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a briefing on Saturday.
The 7,715 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Out of the 22,076 hospitalizations reported on Saturday at least 4,187individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
