New mask mandate order in Ohio for retail and businesses goes into effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The new mask mandate for retail and businesses in Ohio that Gov. Mike DeWine issued Wednesday will go into effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.
The mandate says people must wear a mask at all times whether they are in or on the premise of a retail place. The mandate also states each retailer should provide reasonable accommodation to people who cannot wear a mask. The retailer can do the following to do so: (a) Providing online or telephone ordering and curbside, non-contact pick-up or delivery options; (b) allowing the person to wear a full face shield that extends below the chin.
All retailers also must post at the entrances of their establishments and enforce the maximum capacity limit.
You can view the full order here.
