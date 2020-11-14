3 Northeast Ohio bars cited by Ohio Investigative Unit agents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three local bars were cited by the Ohio Investigative Unit agents after they visited and witnessed violations at the establishment.
These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
- TM Clark LLC., known as Strongsville Café, Strongsville, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and after-hours consumption – Rule 80. At 11:25 p.m., agents found 20 to 25 patrons and the liquor permit holder inside the establishment of consuming alcoholic beverages. The patrons were closely gathered with no identifiable safety measures in place throughout the premises to promote social distancing.
- MMD Entertainment LLC., known as Sky Mediterranean, Parma Heights, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, after-hours sale – Rule 80 and after-hours consumption – Rule 80. Just before midnight, agents found the establishment was heavily occupied with widespread alcoholic beverage consumption and continued beverage sales. There were approximately 150 patrons inside, with egregious violations of health orders. Agents observed little to no social distancing or physical barriers in place as patrons stood and walked freely while consuming alcoholic beverages. Due to a large number of patrons inside, agents were unable to move about the premise without direct physical contact. The liquor permit was cited on October 31 for similar violations.
- FOUAD HAFEZ (sole proprietor), known as both Arabica and Dance.com, Parma Heights, received improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents visited the establishment and observed approximately 125 patrons present with more attempting to enter. Few of those patrons were wearing masks and there were no safety measures in place throughout the premise to promote social distancing. Patrons gathered closely on the dance floor and in the seating areas.
In addition to the citations issued at the above liquor permits, OIU Agents, Cleveland Division of police and fire, and the Cleveland Department of Public Health, went to SED Group Inc., known as V Lounge, Cleveland, and observed numerous health order violations. This location was found to be operating without a liquor permit, therefore a criminal charge of illegal sales will be presented to the Cleveland Municipal Prosecutor’s Office.
Other bar(s) cited:
- James Sweet LLC., known as Dexter’s Bar, Maumee, received a citation for after hours sale – Rule 80, after hours consumption – Rule 80, and improper conduct – disorderly activities. At 10:50 p.m., agents visited the establishment and observed bar staff serving a beer to a patron. There were numerous patrons inside the bar consuming alcoholic beverages. Groups of patrons congregated in front and on the stage, drinking alcohol past 11 p.m. and not social distancing, while some were dancing.
