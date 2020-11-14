Northeast Ohio weather: 19 First Alert Weather Day for Sunday for strong winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19 First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday for wind gusts up to 50 MPH.
Today: More sun than clouds with highs around 50.
Tonight: Rain with lows in the 40s and rising temperatures throughout the night.
Sunday: ALERT for wind gusts up to 50+ mph. Risk of rain early, then partial clearing with highs in the low to mid-50s.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-30s.
Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and windy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
