Northeast Ohio weather: 19 First Alert Weather Day for Sunday for strong winds

Northeast Ohio weather: 19 First Alert Weather Day for Sunday for high winds
By Jon Loufman | November 14, 2020 at 9:14 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 10:40 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19 First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday for wind gusts up to 50 MPH.

Today: More sun than clouds with highs around 50.

Tonight: Rain with lows in the 40s and rising temperatures throughout the night.

Sunday: ALERT for wind gusts up to 50+ mph. Risk of rain early, then partial clearing with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-30s.

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and windy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

