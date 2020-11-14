Ohio Craft Brewers Association releases statement in wake of Gov. DeWine’s threat to shutdown bars, restaurants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Craft Brewers Association released a statement Friday in response to Gov. Mike DeWine’s Wednesday warning that bars and restaurants could close if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Ohio.
The Ohio Craft Brewers Association’s statement claims craft breweries often imposed COVID-19 safety regulations beyond the governor’s order.
A second shutdown could dismantle Ohio’s craft brewery industry, according to the statement.
