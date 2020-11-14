5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tailgate 19 goes all digital Sunday at 11 a.m.
Catch the show live on cleveland19.com, the 19 News app, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.
Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Eric Metcalf, Bob Golic and Josh Cribbs.
The guys will discuss:
* Nick Chubb’s return from IR
* Are the Browns better off now with Baker Mayfield or should they have drafted Deshaun Watson?
* The biggest fraud team in the NFL
* The 2 star defensive players in the game, Myles Garrett and Houston’s J.J. Watt
* Have defenses caught up to Lamar Jackson and the Ravens?
