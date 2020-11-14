Sam Sylk Foundation hosts 8th annual winter coat drive

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sam Sylk Foundation hosted it’s eighth annual Winter Wrap Coat Drive Saturday.
The need for warm winter clothing is even greater in 2020 due to increased job loss and homelessness, according to a statement from the foundation.
Winter 2020-2021 is expected to bring twice as much snow as winter 2019-2020, according to 19 News First Alert meteorologists' predictions.
The coat drive occurred from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sam Sylk’s Chicken and Fish Restaurant in Garfield Heights.
Coats ranging from infant to adult size were given away.
