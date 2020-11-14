Soldier from Painesville identified as one of the victims killed in helicopter crash in Egypt, 5 total dead, U.S. Army says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A solider from Painesville has been identified as one of the five victims that are dead in the helicopter crash in Egypt, the U.S. Army said Saturday.
The soldiers died as a result of a UH-60 helicopter crash, Nov. 12, in Sinai, Egypt. The incident is under investigation.
The deceased are:
- Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, from Katy, Texas.
- Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Massachusetts
- Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio
- Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Illinois
“It is with profound sadness that we mourn this tragic loss of life,” said Col. David S. Sentell, commander of Task Force Sinai said in a released statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and loved ones of our fallen during this most difficult time. They should know that their nation will continue to honor their sacrifice."
