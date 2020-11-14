Soldier from Painesville identified as one of the victims killed in helicopter crash in Egypt, 5 total dead, U.S. Army says

They were part of peacekeeping operations with the Multinational Force and Observers mission.

Staff Sgt. Kyle R. McKee, 35, was a UH-60 Helicopter Reparier assigned to Aviation Company, Task Force Sinai. Originally from Painesville, Ohio, he enlisted in the Army in 2003 and arrived in Egypt in July 2020. His previous overseas tours include tours in Korea, Afghanistan, and Iraq. McKee's awards and decorations include the Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, the Combat Action Badge, Senior Aircrew Badge, the Parachutist Badge, and the Air Assault Badge. (Source: U.S. Army)
By Simon Hannig | November 14, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 1:16 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A solider from Painesville has been identified as one of the five victims that are dead in the helicopter crash in Egypt, the U.S. Army said Saturday.

The soldiers died as a result of a UH-60 helicopter crash, Nov. 12, in Sinai, Egypt. The incident is under investigation.

The deceased are:

  • Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, from Katy, Texas.
  • Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, North Carolina
  • Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Massachusetts
  • Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio
  • Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Illinois

“It is with profound sadness that we mourn this tragic loss of life,” said Col. David S. Sentell, commander of Task Force Sinai said in a released statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and loved ones of our fallen during this most difficult time. They should know that their nation will continue to honor their sacrifice."

