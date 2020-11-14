16-year-old driver dies after striking 2 trees in car crash in Wayne County, authorities say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old driver has died after the juvenile struck two trees after going off the roadway, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Authorities say the juvenile from Apple Creek, OH, was driving eastbound on Western Road. The silver 2003 Toyota Matrix traveled off the left edge of the roadway and the driver over-corrected to the right. The Toyota continued off the right side of the roadway striking two trees. The Toyota struck the second tree on the driver’s side and came to rest in a yard.
The juvenile was pronounced dead on the scene by the Wayne County Coroner.
Authorities said alcohol is not a factor in the crash. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
Paint Township Fire Department, Kidron Fire Department, Wayne County Coroner’s Office, and Troopers were on scene to assist. The incident happened shortly before 9 Friday night.
