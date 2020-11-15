8 additional deaths, 7,853 new coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 5,722 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 298,096 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a briefing on Sunday.
The increase of 7,853 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 8 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 15,546 total cases and 349 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 22,265 hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 4,204 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
