Barley House among 4 Ohio business cited Saturday night by OIU

OHIO (WOIO) - The Ohio Investigate Unit cited four Ohio businesses Saturday night for breaking Gov. DeWine’s COVID-19 orders, including Barley House.
Barley House in Cleveland was cited by the Ohio Investigative Unit for improper conduct disorderly activity.
The restaurant is facing scrutiny after videos surfaced online Friday night showing patrons dancing without masks.
Ohio Investigative Unit agents, Cleveland Division of Police, Cleveland Division of Fire and Cleveland Department of Public Health joined forces to investigative Barley House Saturday.
When officials arrived, they found “egregious violations of health orders,” according to the release.
The release said more than 100 customers were gathered together dancing, walking freely, congregating and not maintaining social distance.
This is the third citation Barley House has received.
The business was cited for for improper conduct disorderly activity in late Sept.
Barley House was also cited in early Oct. after an employee reportedly sold alcohol to an undercover Cleveland Police Department officer after 10 p.m.
The release said the Sept. and Oct. cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission Monday, Nov. 16.
LEA Investments LLC. operating as Rockin' Horse Saloon in Huron Township was cited for improper conduct disorderly activity and permit not posted.
The release said Ohio Investigative Unit agents and Erie County Sheriff’s Office deputies witnessed patrons congregating and moving between groups while consuming alcohol.
Every seat at the bar was occupied, according to the release.
Eddie’s Club in Elyria was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity and after hours consumption.
Agents found around 60 people congregated, drinking alcohol and not social distancing when they arrived around 12:15 a.m.
Belmont Brewerks, Martins Ferry, received a citation for after hours consumption.
Agents arrived around 11:40 p.m. and witnesses two people at the bar with wine glasses in front of them, according to the release.
Agents witnessed one of the people take a sip of wine, the release said.
The patron was later identified as an employee and told agents they were unaware employees were not permitted to consume alcohol after 11 p.m.
The release said these four cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.
The businesses may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission has the power to suspend or even revoke a restaurant’s liquor license.
