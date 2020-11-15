Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. arrested on weapons charges

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office report reveals Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested Sunday on weapons charges.
A release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a rollover crash around 2:05 a.m. on I-76.
They found a damaged 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE on the left side of the roadway upon arrival, the release said.
Police said the driver, identified as 20-year-old Porter, was uninjured and talking to EMS when troopers got to the scene.
The release said it was determined Porter drove fatigued. Impairment was not suspected.
Suspected marijuana and a loaded .45 caliber handgun were located in the vehicle amid the investigation, according to the release.
Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested Porter on felony charges of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana along with failure to control.
Porter was taken to Mahoning County Jail.
Porter’s bond was set at $4,000, and reports show he’s been released.
The Cleveland Cavaliers released a statement Sunday regarding Porter’s arrest.
“We are aware of the situation involving Kevin Porter Jr. and are in the process of gathering information. We have spoken with Kevin and will continue to address this privately with him as the related process evolves.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.