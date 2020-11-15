Cleveland Police Department officer hospitalized after being shot in arm overnight, Cleveland Police Union President says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Police Department officer was shot in the right arm early Sunday morning, according to Jeff Follmer, Cleveland Police Union President.
Follmer said the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. in the 2300 block of E. 61 St.
The male officer is currently recovering in the hospital and is doing well, Follmer said.
Follmer said the officer was in the area of E. 61 St. responding to a residential alarm.
Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.
