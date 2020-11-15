Cleveland Police officer who was shot in the arm released from the hospital, 1 woman in custody

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police officer was shot in his right arm early Sunday morning while responding to a residential alarm.
According to Cleveland Police, the officer knocked on the door of the home on East 61st Street when someone from inside opened fire.
SWAT Teams surrounded the area and eventually taking one woman into custody.
At this time they aren’t sure if she’s the one who pulled the trigger.
Tyron Greer woke up to confusion as he was still trying to piece together what took place overnight.
“I was sleeping at the time only thing I heard was police on the speaker," he said.
The officer has now been released from the hospital and police have told 19 News that he’s doing well.
