19 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: High Wind Warning until 11 P.M.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: ALERT for wind gusts up to 60 mph. Rain mainly early, with highs in the mid 50s before falling through the 40s in the afternoon. Our severe storm threat has ended.
Lake, Geauga, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Ashtabula Inland and Ashtabula Lakeshore counties are under a high wind warning beginning at 1 p.m. and ending at 11 p.m. according to the National Weather Service.
Ottawa, Western Seneca, Sandusky, Wood and Hancock counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:45 a.m.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s.
19 News is monitoring local damage due to Sunday’s severe weather.
Valley Forge High School suffered damages.
More than 174,000 Ohioans are without power, according to FirstEnergy’s outage map and Cleveland Public Power.
Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and windy with gusts up to 40 mph and highs in the mid 40s.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.