Have you seen Jose Irizarry? Cleveland Police say he’s missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What happened to Jose Irizarry?
His sister, Rosa Cruz, says she’s frustrated and taking matters into her own hands.
“It’s the third day and no boats, no one is searching for my brother,” she said.
Cruz tells 19 News Irizarry suffers from mental illness and was released from the Cuyahoga County Justice Center Thursday evening with a GPS ankle monitor.
“We notified the Sheriff Department to see where is my brother and they told us the GPS determined he was here at Whiskey Island, that’s the last time they could pin him," she said.
That’s where she, family and friends are searching, posting flyers and asking people if they’ve seen Jose.
Family and friends have spoken to eyewitnesses.
“We talked the fisherman yesterday, but the fisherman talked to the cops the day of the investigation on Friday," Cruz tells 19 News.
Cleveland Police Department released a missing person report and a spokeswoman tells 19 News that a male has not been recovered.
Sergeant Jennifer Ciaccia says members of the Cleveland Division of Fire Dive Team continue to search the water in the area and that the matter remains under investigation.
“My worst fear in general is that my brother is dead,” Cruz said.
Cruz says she’s not giving up until she gets some answers.
“He is a human being like everyone, and I think it deserves the same coverage as anyone," Cruz said.
“I’m not gonna wait for anyone, I’m gonna keep searching with my family and my friends until we find something," she continued.
Please call Cleveland Police Department if you know something about Jose Irizarry’s disappearance.
