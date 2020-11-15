Intense winds cause widespread damage around Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Intense winds, rain and hail caused widespread damage around Northeast Ohio on Sunday, and lead to about 180,000 power outages.
A wind warning was in effect for portions of Ohio including Cuyahoga and Lorain County until 11:00 pm Sunday night.
Wind gusts are expected to subside overnight, but they’ve made it difficult for power crews to get out and make repairs to downed power lines in many cases torn down by falling trees and large branches.
All around Northeast Ohio damage could be spotted. A picnic shelter was crushed by a tree at Lakeview Park in Lorain, while a tree was completely uprooted on Franks Avenue in Wadsworth.
Over in Parma a gazebo was destroyed, Valley Forge High School sustained some damage due to the wind, rain and hail that blew through, and a large tree on Stumph Road came down.
And shed was destroyed in Westlake, while traffic lights went dark on Center Ridge Road and Porter in North Olmstead. Just down the road on Porter in the area of Wisteria authorities blocked the road for a time due to a downed power line and a fire according to police.
Lauren Siburkis a Spokesperson for First Energy says there are still about 100,000 without power here in Northeast Ohio, and the wind that caused downed power lines is also making it challenging for utility crews to get some power back on.
“The wind speeds have not really died down much – we’re still faced with about 40 mile per hour wind speeds which is hindering our restoration process because it’s not safe for our crews to go up in a bucket truck and perform their work when the wind speeds are still the way that they are,” Siburkis said.
According to First Energy the intense winds and dark skies can also make for a dangerous situation, even a public safety hazard for power customers and pets if you’re walking outside.
Siburkis says, “So we are urging our customers to please be cautious of any downed power lines that could be down near your home. It’s dark outside they could be hidden and you don’t see them.”
