No new deaths, but child among 139 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Sunday that there were no COVID-19 related deaths in the city, keeping the total cumulative deaths to 153 citywide.
However, officials reported 139 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city as of Nov. 14, which brings the total cumulative to 7,976 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 10 years old to their 70s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
As of Nov. 14, there are 290,243 confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,714 fatalities throughout the state.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
