North Ridgeville police seek 22-year-old missing man who may be suffering from a mental health crisis

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - North Ridgeville police are attempting to locate a 22-year-old missing man they say may be suffering from a mental health crisis.
Ryan Unger is possibly a threat to his own safety, North Ridgeville police said in a Facebook post.
Unger was last seen walking away from his home around 3 p.m. Saturday on Hersey Cir. in North Ridgeville.
No one has heard from since, police said.
Unger was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, blue jeans, a pair of Vans and a black backpack.
Please call North Ridgeville Police Department at 440-327-2191 with information on Unger’s whereabouts.
“If you ARE Ryan, give us a call," North Ridgeville Police Department said. ”We just need to make sure you’re ok, brother."
