Ohio Turnpike issues travel ban for large trucks due to high winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike announced the west and eastbound lanes spanning from Exit 25 to Exit 187 will be closed part of Sunday due to high winds.
The closure occurs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.
19 News will update you if the closure is extended or reduced.
The turnpike will remain open to most traffic.
Non-restricted vehicles include:
• Low-profile trailers
• Fold-down camper trailers
• Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units
• Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers, or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks
• Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers
• Flatbed double-trailer combinations in excess of ninety (90) feet and any double-trailer combination commercial vehicles shorter than 90 feet
Restricted vehicles include:
• All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles
• Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles longer than 90 feet
• Mobile homes and office trailers
• Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks
• High-profile campers and enclosed trailers
