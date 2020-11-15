1 person found dead inside home after house fire in Medina County

“EYFD would like to thank all departments and services that assisted us including Brunswick Hills Fire, Chatham Fire, Hinckley Fire, Lafayette Fire, Litchfield Fire, Medina City Fire, Medina, County Fire Investigation Unit, Spencer Fire, Valley City Fire, and the Ohio Fire Marshall’s Office,” the fire department said. “Also the Medina Sheriff’s Office, Medina Police Department, Medina County EMA, Ohio Edison, and Columbia Gas. As you can tell there are great safety services here in Medina County. Please, and we can not stress this enough, make sure your home has working smoke detectors and practice knowing two ways out of your home in case of a fire.”