1 person found dead inside home after house fire in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One resident inside a house on East Street was found dead after firefighters were dispatched for smoke filling the house, the Erhart/York Fire Department said.
The fire department said officers from Medina City Police Department arrived to find the house well involved in a fire. Deputies and officers made attempts to gain access to the resident without success. The first EYFD engine arrived and searched what area of the home they could under heavy fire and smoke conditions.
The search was unsuccessful and they found a resident was found dead later in the incident, the fire department said.
“EYFD would like to thank all departments and services that assisted us including Brunswick Hills Fire, Chatham Fire, Hinckley Fire, Lafayette Fire, Litchfield Fire, Medina City Fire, Medina, County Fire Investigation Unit, Spencer Fire, Valley City Fire, and the Ohio Fire Marshall’s Office,” the fire department said. “Also the Medina Sheriff’s Office, Medina Police Department, Medina County EMA, Ohio Edison, and Columbia Gas. As you can tell there are great safety services here in Medina County. Please, and we can not stress this enough, make sure your home has working smoke detectors and practice knowing two ways out of your home in case of a fire.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.