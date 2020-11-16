Another Cleveland Browns player tests positive for COVID-19; team shuts down facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced on Monday morning that another player tested positive for COVID-19.
The organization said the player was immediately placed into self-isolation, the Browns' facility was closed, and contact tracing is being conducted.
Monday’s announcement, which comes after the Browns hosted the Houston Texans in Cleveland on Sunday, is the second player to receive a positive COVID-19 diagnosis in less than a week.
The previous announcement regarding the COVID-19 infection was made on Friday.
The Cleveland Browns did not identify the player who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
