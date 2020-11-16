Barley House manager during Covid-19 citations hearing: ‘It’s hard to babysit all of them'

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No decision was made during the state’s liquor control hearing today about the Barley House and its three Covid-19 citations.
Videos continue to pop up on social media showing patrons not distancing in the establishment, with very few wearing masks.
Workers said the videos don’t show the whole picture.
The Barley house has received three COVID-related citations in the past three months.
“It’s hard to babysit all of them at every point, but we do mandate that everyone walking into the restaurant has a mask on until they’re seated,” said the manager of Barley House.
Cleveland police said they saw something different, back in September the bar was cited for a lack of social distancing.
“There were essentially people everywhere, there were no social distancing at all," said one Cleveland officer. “You had to essential turn sideways to make your way through the crowd.”
One of the bar managers testified they’re doing their best to control everyone.
“We have more people working now, we’re paying more security which is our highest paid role each day to make sure that patrons are wearing their masks,” said the manager.
In October, the bar was cited for selling and consuming alcohol after 10 p.m. at a private party.
Police said alcohol was sold to an undercover cop after the deadline, but the bar’s attorney insists there’s no proof other than the officer’s testimony.
“So everything you’re telling me you did not observe?” said the attorney.
“Not everything,” said the officer.
“So when the under cover officer went into the premises you were not there?” asked the attorney
“I was outside,” said the officer.
Both parties did agree that there were too many people that night and not enough masks.
Fast forward to this past Friday, and the video we showed you over the weekend.
On Saturday they were given another citation.
No decision was made at the hearing.
We will update this story as we receive more information.
