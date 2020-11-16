Cleanup begins after strong winds leave damage across N.E. Ohio

In Middleburgh Heights, the city’s Community Center extended hours until midnight for anyone to come seek shelter if they’re still without power. Recreation Director, Jeffery Minch said “we just opened the doors if people needed to warm up, if they needed a cup of coffee, if they want to watch some TV, or do their homework, or charge their devices, we opened our event center for that purpose.” The center is keeping social distancing and have set up office and class space.