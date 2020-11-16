Cleveland has 19 homicides in 13 days; including, murder of 83-year-old woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The murder of an elderly woman is one of the latest homicides during a violent month in the city.
According to Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, there have been 19 homicides in Cleveland since Nov. 3.
Katie Brown, 83, was found shot to death inside her home in the 9000 block of Manor Avenue around 9:50 a.m. on Nov. 14.
Family members called police because their mom was not answering the phone.
When police arrived, Brown’s son was already there and had found his mom dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said there were also multiple bullet holes in her home.
According to police, on the evening of Nov. 13, there were several calls to 911 for shots fired in that area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Cleveland’s unofficial total for homicides in 2020 is now at 170.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.