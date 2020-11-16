Cleveland Police investigating after CMHA officer shoots and kills 19 year old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said on Monday that there was no update on the investigation after a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Officer shot and killed a 19-year-old man on Friday evening.
Police say that CMHA officers approached a van in the parking lot of the King Kennedy housing complex on the city’s east side as it matched the description of a van used in a shooting the night before.
As they approached, officers say, 19-year old Arthur Keith pulled a gun, and police fired, Keith was able to get out of the car and run a short distance before collapsing, and he died at the scene.
CMHA Police Chief Andy Gonzalez says that a firearm was found at the scene.
Richard Starr, is the director of the Boys and Girls Club adjacent to the King Kennedy housing complex and says he had been a mentor for Arthur Keith since Keith was just seven years old.
“Arthur was fun-loving, loved his family, loved his mom, loved his big sister and cared for his little brother Scott, he was a leader among his peers,” Starr said.
Starr says it is hard to comprehend that Keith would pull a gun on police, he says, knowing what the end result would be.
Starr, along with Keith’s father, Scott Hawkins Sr., says that witnesses to the shooting claim that Keith was shot in the back while running away.
“He was scared, he was nervous, he jumped, he took off running, he didn’t deserve to be shot,” Starr said.
While there are no new updates, police say the investigation is ongoing.
