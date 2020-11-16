COVID-19 testing expands at Tri-C Metropolitan campus

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Care Alliance Health Center is moving its tri-weekly coronavirus testing to Tri-C’s Metropolitan campus beginning Monday, Nov. 16.
Previously, Care Alliance was offering testing Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at its Central Avenue clinic.
Now, testing will take place on those same days from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lot 4 Garage located at 2900 Community College Avenue in Cleveland.
Tri-C said the shift provides shelter from the weather while also keeping potentially ill people out of public buildings.
Those wishing to be tested should enter the garage off of Community College Avenue and drive to the North Concourse doorway.
This is in addition to the testing available some Thursdays at multiple Cuyahoga Community College campuses.
Tests are available to all community residents and Tri-C faculty, staff and students.
No appointment is necessary.
Testing runs until Dec. 30 and will not be offered on Dec. 25.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.