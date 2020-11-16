Fugitive of the Week wanted for selling drugs; considered ‘armed and dangerous’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force are looking for a fugitive wanted for dealing narcotics.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Justin Hubbard, 38, is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Hubbard’s last known address is near the 6800 block of Worley Avenue in Cleveland.
If you have any information, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip 411).
