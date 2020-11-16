Governors ratchet up restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving

“We don’t really want to see mamaw at Thanksgiving and bury her by Christmas,” Dr. Mark Horne, president of the Mississippi State Medical Association, said as the governor expanded a mask mandate to more counties Monday. “It’s going to happen. You’re going to say ‘Hi’ at Thanksgiving, ‘It was so great to see you,’ and you’re going to either be visiting by FaceTime in the ICU or planning a small funeral before Christmas.”