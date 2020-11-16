Huge tree falls on car in Lake County; trapping driver and passenger

PAINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A couple is lucky to be alive, after a huge tree fell on their car during Sunday’s windstorm.
Lake County Sheriff Captain Robert Izzo said the driver of the black Dodge Charger was south on Riverside Drive near Overlook Drive around 2:45 p.m., when the tree crashed onto the front end of the vehicle.
The male driver and his female passenger were trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated out by Painesville Township firefighters.
The couple was transported to Tri-Point Medical Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.
Izzo said the vehicle was destroyed.
