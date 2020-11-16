20 new deaths, an additional 7,268 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 5,742 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 305,364 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a briefing on Monday.
The 24-hour increase of 7,268 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
“With this amount of community spread in Ohio, your odds of getting this virus are much higher now,” Gov. DeWine tweeted on Monday.
Additionally, 20 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 15,771 total cases and 355 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 22,478 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 4,223 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
